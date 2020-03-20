Harrisonburg Police respond to burglary of Medicap Pharmacy

Three suspects burglarized the Medicap Pharmacy on Virginia Avenue in Harrisonburg early Friday morning, leaving with an undisclosed amount of prescription medications.

The incident was reported at 12:20 a.m., according to Harrisonburg Police.

Police are advising local pharmacies and medical practices to monitor any security measures and ensure that they are in proper, functioning order.

Those with information about this incident are encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650.

To remain anonymous, information can be sent through Crime Solvers by texting “HPD” plus the tip to 274637 or by calling (540) 574-5050.

