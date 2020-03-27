Harrisonburg Police reopen 2012 cold case

Published Friday, Mar. 27, 2020, 5:26 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A suspicious 2012 death in Harrisonburg is being reopened by the Harrisonburg Police Department Major Crimes Unit.

The investigation into the Nov. 1, 2012 death of a 57-year-old man on Dutch Mill Court in the city of Harrisonburg was never closed, but police had exhausted all leads.

Advancements in technology have provided the Major Crimes Unit additional leads that are currently being pursued, according to a press release from the city PD that went out Friday.

Police recognize that members of the community may have critical information that can greatly assist detectives with this ongoing investigation. The Major Crimes Unit is urging community members to be proactive and supply as much information as possible.

There is a substantial monetary reward if your information assists with our investigation and leads to the arrest of an offender. Individuals are asked to contact Crime Solvers or Detective Spiggle with any information.

You can contact the Major Crimes Unit or Detective Spiggle by calling (540) 437-2640. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments