Harrisonburg Police make arrests in Oct. 1 armed robbery

The Harrisonburg Police Department has arrested two suspects responsible for an Oct. 1 armed robbery.

Jaden Martin, 21, and Atreyl Wade, 20, both of Harrisonburg, have been arrested in

The individual reported that he was robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects in the 1400 block of Country Club Court. The victim stated that the two suspects pulled up behind his vehicle in a black Nissan Rogue. He explained that the passenger exited the Nissan armed with an assault-style rifle and demanded money.

During the incident, one of the offenders struck the victim in the face with the rifle. After taking a significant amount of money from the victim, the suspects fled the area.

Patrol officers responded to the scene and detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation. Through investigative efforts, detectives identified the two offenders as Martin and Wade and determined that they had observed the victim make a large withdrawal from a nearby ATM before following him and conducting the robbery.

Patrol officers located the Nissan occupied by Wade on Wednesday and took him into custody at the intersection of North Main Street and West Washington Street. Detectives then conducted surveillance and members of HPD’s SWAT team took Martin into custody without incident as he was walking near the intersection of Kelley Street and Simms Avenue.

When he was arrested, Martin was still in possession of the rifle that is believed to have been used in the robbery. The assault-style rifle in question had been reported as stolen in Rockingham County.

“Our detectives and officers did a great job in quickly identifying, locating and apprehending the suspects,” said Chief Kelley Warner. “This is the second stolen gun recovered by officers in as many weeks.”

Jaden Martin, 21, was charged with the following:

Robbery with a firearm

Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (x2)

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a sawed off rifle

Assault and battery.

Atreyl Wade, 20, has been charged with the following:

Accessory to Robbery

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, call Detective Wetherell at 540-432-7788 or email her at leslie.wetherell@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).