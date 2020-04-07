Harrisonburg Police Department leading community convoy
In an effort to stay connected to the community the Harrisonburg Police Department is partnering with the other city departments to form a community convoy.
HPD will join the Harrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg Public Works and Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation to travel around various neighborhoods in the city.
Residents are encouraged to practice social distancing and remain in or near their homes and wave as the convoy drives by.
“HPD remains committed in staying connected with our Harrisonburg residents with activities such as this,” said Gabriel Camacho the HPD Deputy Chief. “We intend to provide support to families with a positive distraction as we work through this challenging time.”
The first convoy is scheduled for Wednesday from 2-3 p.m. and will cover Collicello Street, Lee Avenue, Chicago Avenue, Greystone Street, Old Windmill Circle, Clinton Street and Jefferson Street.
