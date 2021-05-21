Harrisonburg Police Department hosting Kids Safety Day on Saturday

Published Friday, May. 21, 2021, 12:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Harrisonburg Police Department is planning to host a Community Day on Community Street between East Rock Street and East Gay Street on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Earlier this year, HPD conducted a community survey in District 3 by knocking on doors, engaging with community members, and receiving input on what is going on in their community. As a result of the survey, we are using the residents’ input to better serve the community based off what is important to them.

For example, most residents overwhelmingly enjoyed their community, the resources available to them and policing practices in their neighborhood. There were some concerns that were brought up and they are being addressed by HPD to help reduce any negative impact on residents.

The residents also expressed that they would like to see even more engagement and positive interaction with law enforcement in their neighborhoods. As a result, HPD decided to host the first ever Community Day in their neighborhood.

“Earning and building trust between our community members and our officers is a vital part of our mission at the Harrisonburg Police Department,” Interim Chief Gabriel Camacho said. “Becoming closer with those we serve is a goal we strive for every day and speaks to the heart of our commitment to Service with a Purpose. Positive interactions such as those that take place when we visit with members of our community are one of the many reasons Harrisonburg is known as The Friendly City.”

Related

Comments