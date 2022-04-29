Harrisonburg Police Department holding Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

Published Friday, Apr. 29, 2022, 10:11 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Harrisonburg Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will join forces for the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This partnership provides the public a great opportunity to safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Many of these medications accumulate in homes over time and can present dangers to children, but also to people of all ages, including accidental ingestion or the start of addiction. Additionally, these prescription medications are often disposed of in an unsafe manner, either by flushing them down the toilet, or throwing them away in the trash which could be harmful to the environment.

HPD has also partnered with the Future Latino Coalition, which will be present at the drop off locations to assist with the collection and be able to provide guidance to the Spanish-speaking population

There are two drop-off locations: Park View Mennonite Church located at 1600 College Ave. and Dicks Sporting Goods at 1925 E. Market St. in Harrisonburg.

The DEA has a Collection Site Search website to help find convenient locations throughout Virginia. The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

The DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop off locations provided lithium batteries are removed. The FDA also provides information on how to properly dispose of prescription drugs.

More information is available here: www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/where-and how-dispose-unused-medicines.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the April 30th Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATakeBack.com or contact HPD Community Resource Division at 540-432-8905.

Like this: Like Loading...