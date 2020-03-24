Harrisonburg: Online program makes it easier to apply for permits

A new online tool from Harrisonburg’s Department of Community Development is now available to help individuals as they obtain certain permits from the City.

The City has begun using the permit tracking software known as LAMA to manage permits and allow people to access and update certain permits online at any time.

People will be able to create a registered account to group their permits all in one place while also being able to perform advanced searches for permits in the system. Non-registered users will also be able to use the system to search for permits, although at a more basic search function.

Registered users will be able to apply for certain permits, pay online with a credit card, download or upload permit documents, track their permit status, schedule inspections, and more. The online tool will eliminate the need for individuals to make continuous trips to City Hall throughout the permitting process, and make information available 24/7.

“Our department is always wanting to serve people as efficiently and effectively as possible,” Harrisonburg Community Development Director Adam Fletcher said. “The online tool should make permitting and inspections processes with the City of Harrisonburg more accommodating. Furthermore, this service should be helpful due to the current circumstances with COVID-19.”

A webpage has been established at www.harrisonburgva.gov/permits to instruct individuals on how to create an account and use the new online system. You also can apply for permits via email at permits@harrisonburgva.gov. The City has deferred the $30 non-refundable processing fee at this time to support individuals wishing to apply for permits online.

