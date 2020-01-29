Harrisonburg lowers speed limit on stretch of Grattan Street
The City of Harrisonburg has moved to reduce the speed limit on a stretch of Grattan Street near Downtown after hearing a number of concerns from area residents about speeding and cut-through traffic.
Harrisonburg City Council voted on Tuesday, Jan. 28, to reduce the speed limit to 15 miles per hour on Grattan Street between Main Street and Mason Street at the recommendation of the City’s Transportation Safety & Advisory Commission.
City staff had collected data which indicated that existing cut-through traffic and vehicle speeds are not safe given the narrow width of the road, according to a release.
The new speed limit is effective as of today, and new speed limit signs were installed this morning. It is the City’s hope that this action will lower speeds on the street and discourage cut-through traffic.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.