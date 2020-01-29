Harrisonburg lowers speed limit on stretch of Grattan Street

The City of Harrisonburg has moved to reduce the speed limit on a stretch of Grattan Street near Downtown after hearing a number of concerns from area residents about speeding and cut-through traffic.

Harrisonburg City Council voted on Tuesday, Jan. 28, to reduce the speed limit to 15 miles per hour on Grattan Street between Main Street and Mason Street at the recommendation of the City’s Transportation Safety & Advisory Commission.

City staff had collected data which indicated that existing cut-through traffic and vehicle speeds are not safe given the narrow width of the road, according to a release.

The new speed limit is effective as of today, and new speed limit signs were installed this morning. It is the City’s hope that this action will lower speeds on the street and discourage cut-through traffic.

