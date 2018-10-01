Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance seeks entries for annual Veterans Parade

Join the City of Harrisonburg in honoring our nation’s heroes at the annual Veterans Parade on Sunday, Nov. 11.

The parade begins at 2 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Building, 20 East Gay Street, and travels south on Main Street to City Hall, 409 South Main Street.

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance invites all clubs, civic organizations, companies, and individuals to participate in the parade. All parade entries must display a patriotic theme or honor veterans in a special way.

To enter, visit downtownharrisonburg.org/events/veterans-parade/ to access the parade entry form.

The entry fee is $25.00 for commercial entries. Non-profit and government entities are exempt from this fee. Applications must be submitted to Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance by Nov. 5.

