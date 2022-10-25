Harrisonburg: City Council appoints Ande Banks city manager after national search

Harrisonburg City Council has appointed Ande Banks to the position of city manager, a move that became official on Tuesday evening.

Banks was named following a nationwide search that ended up going with a candidate that is very familiar with city government.

Banks had served as interim city manager since Janu. 1 following the resignation of Eric Campbell, after serving as deputy city manager for nearly five years, and as an assistant to the city manager and director of special projects and grants management dating back to 2009.

“I am incredibly grateful for the trust Harrisonburg City Council has placed in me, and with the opportunity to continue to lead a tremendous group of men and women who make up your City of Harrisonburg staff,” Banks said. “Over the years, we have accomplished much for our community, and knowing that I will get to be part of shaping the future of city services for a place I have loved and called home my entire life is humbling. Thank you to all who are part of making Harrisonburg such a special community.”

A 1997 alum of Eastern Mennonite University, Banks achieved a Certificate in Local Government Management from Virginia Tech in 2013, completed his Master’s in Public Administration from JMU in 2017, and attended the Senior Executive Institute at the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service in 2019.

“Time and again, Ande has proven himself to be a caring leader who is dedicated to the City of Harrisonburg staff and the people of our community,” Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said. “He is committed to advancing our mission of making sure all in Harrisonburg receive distinctive, reliable delivery of high-quality City services. There is no one we trust more to lead our organization forward for many years to come with what’s best for the Harrisonburg community always at the forefront.”