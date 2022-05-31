Hanover County: Authorities searching for missing 65-year-old woman

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 65-year-old woman.

Karen Louise Ryan was last seen on Wednesday, May 25, at her residence in the 6600 block of Rural Point Road in Hanover County. She was last spoken to by phone on May 26.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryan is asked to contact Investigator Josiah Robertson with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 572-3333 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

