Griffith announces opening of 2021 Congressional App Challenge

Published Saturday, Jun. 26, 2021, 6:56 pm

Congressman Morgan Griffith announced the opening of the 2021 Congressional App Challenge for Ninth Congressional District students.

“The Congressional App Challenge encourages students to demonstrate their talents, engage their creativity, and explore the fields of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education. I look forward to seeing the apps developed by the ingenuity of Ninth District students,” Griffith said.

To participate in the challenge, middle school or high school students can choose to work individually or in group of up to four students. Participants may create and submit their own app for mobile, tablet, or computer devices on a platform of their choice.

Students are encouraged to register online before September 30, 2021 before submitting their completed app by Nov. 1. Full details about the contest can be found on website.

Faculty or students may contact Tammie Bebout in the Abingdon district office at 276-525-1405 or by email at Tammie.Bebout@mail.house.gov with any questions related to the competition.