Griffith: $2.2M in federal grants for Abingdon-based Head Start program

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $2,282,418 to People Incorporated of Virginia, based in Abingdon, for the Head Start and Early Head Start Program.

Statement from Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith:

“Early childhood well-being is important to the development of children. The $2,282,418 in grant money allocated to People Incorporated of Virginia for Head Start and Early Head Start will provide more resources to families and children. These funds will greatly advance the ability of Head Start to help families and children in Southwest Virginia flourish.”

