Greece: Hidden gem in Europe

It would be nearly impossible to list all the amazing places you should visit in Greece. This land has an endless variety of landscapes and spectacular views. You will find white sandy beaches, turquoise water, ancient ruins, and snow-capped mountains throughout the whole country. Therefore, Greece has something for every traveler’s needs.

The country also has plenty of stunning islands, which can be very interesting to visit, especially if you’re someone who’s interested in historical sites. With its mix of history and inspiring beauty, you shouldn’t miss your chance to visit the cradle of Western civilization and the birthplace of democracy.

Santorini

One of the most popular destinations in the country is definitely Santorini. This Aegean diamond draws thousands thanks to the beauty of this island and the picturesque landscape. It is the most scenic Greek island with fine restaurants, beautiful villages, and turquoise water.

From its scenery and incredible sunsets to whitewashed houses with blue roofs and volcanic beaches, Santorini is one of the best places to visit in Greece. Tourists from all over the world come to witness the true beauty of this island, and it is important to mention that Santorini is a very popular honeymoon location!

Nafplio

Nafplio has always been the playground for the Athens elite. It has been shaped over centuries by many different cultures that passed in this region, but it has always been very crowded with rich and famous people. Venetians, Byzantines, Ottomans, and many more left their mark in this location, so you will find remains of many different cultures here.

There are awesome beaches and restaurants where you can relax and enjoy for a moment. However, you can also enjoy the history of this place since the locals tend to be very patriotic, yet friendly, and eager to represent their homeland to foreigners.

Corfu

If you’re the type of person that likes to spend their day on the beach, then Corfu is definitely a place to go. This island is located just off of the northwest coast, and it holds a rich cultural heritage, amazing beaches, and a beautiful, rugged mountain range.

Still, considering the climate and the terrain, it can be hard to travel through the island, so it is generally recommended to get around in a car. For that, you will be required to carry an international license Greece approves of. This is usually an IDP document issued by your home country.

Knossos

The Minoan ruins of Knossos are located very close to the Cretan capital Heraklion. This is one of the best places to visit for those who enjoy history, especially Greek mythology. The Minoan civilization dominated the region more than 5000 years ago, so you will hear many great stories about the place here.

In addition, this is the place where the myth of Minotaur and Labyrinth was played out, in the hall of kings. Along with the fine pottery and beautiful mosaics, this is probably one of the places why Greece will leave you breathless for days.

Story by Nigel Montecillo

