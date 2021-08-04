Grants awarded to five higher education institutions in the Ninth District

The United States Department of Education has awarded a total of $1,755,381 to five higher education institutions in the Ninth District.

The grant awardees are Dabney S. Lancaster Community College for $404,413, Wytheville Community College for $333,000, Mountain Empire Community College for $363,362, Patrick Henry Community College for $277,375, and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University for $377,231.

These grants were awarded under the DoEd Talent Search program, which provides financial, academic, and career counseling to individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“I am pleased to see that services provided through the Talent Search program will offer resources to equip disadvantaged youth in the Allegheny Highlands, Southside and Southwest regions of Virginia to pursue their postsecondary education. This program will provide financial, academic and career counseling,” Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith said.