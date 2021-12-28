Grant will assist Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office preserve records

Published Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, 6:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The office of Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes recently received notification of a grant from the Circuit Court Records Preservation Grants Program.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will receive $48,682.00 to restore eight important document records. During Landes’ tenure as clerk the office has received a total of $74,849 in grant funding.

“The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office was so proud and pleased to receive this major grant from the Circuit Court Records Preservation Grant Program,” Landes said “This grant will allow our office to restore some of the most fragile and historically important Augusta County and Virginia’s priceless records.

This year’s grant funding will be used to restore: Deed Book 6 (1754-1755), Order Book 1 (1745-1747), Order Book 17 (1779-1782), Register of Deaths (1871-1893), Will Book 16 (1827-1829), Will Book 19 (1833-1835), Will Book 21 (1835-1837), and Will Book 22 (1837-1839). The Circuit Court Records Preservation Grants Review Board approved the request at their December 16 meeting.

The Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk is the steward of historic records dating back to 1745. These historic records require constant protection and preservation work to ensure these artifacts remain in existence for future generations.

The CCRP has awarded over 1,100 grants totaling more than $25,000,000 since 1990. This year the program awarded $4.7 Million to 101 localities to assist Clerk’s Offices with their preservation efforts. The program is a collaboration between the Library of Virginia and the Virginia Court Clerk’s Association.

Related



