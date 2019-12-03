Grant provides funds to encourage wellness, fitness for all in Valley

Published Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, 3:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, the Shenandoah Valley Inclusive Wellness Coalition and the Sentara RMH Wellness Center are launching a new community wellness program.

The program, Encouraging Wellness and Fitness for All in the Community, is supported, in part, through a grant from the RMH Foundation.

The funded grant will address some of the barriers (e.g., social support, knowledge and skills of instructors, attitudes, and accessibility) for individuals with disabilities, whose unique needs can restrict their participation in community-based physical activity and wellness opportunities.

The Sentara RMH Wellness Center currently offers two different programs – ProEx and Fit EnCore – that could be of particular benefit to people with disabilities.

ProEx involves a fitness specialist creating a customized exercise program based on individual medical needs and fitness goals in conjunction with a health care providers’ fitness recommendations.

Participants typically meet in a group setting with a fitness specialist for 30 minutes, twice a week for 60 days. According to the Wellness Center, several of the SVIWC member organizations have already seen success in their client base from the utilization of this program.

Fit EnCore is a bi-weekly group-based exercise class that incorporates a series of progressive balance, mobility, strength and flexibility exercises to target improved balance and posture, increase muscular strength, stability, body and gait awareness, and fall reduction.

Grant funding allows for additional staff involvement and equipment so these programs can best accommodate the disabilities community.

Funding for the Encouraging Wellness and Fitness for All in the Community project supports the following goals for the community:

SVIWC partners will identify individuals to participate in the RMH Wellness Center’s ProEx and Fit EnCore programs who are in need of financial assistance to help alleviate the financial barrier to participation.

The Sentara RMH Wellness Center will offer two separate 6-week Fit EnCore classes that will modify the current successful program to meet the needs of individuals with disabilities.

The coalition will identify and coordinate volunteers who can serve as “buddies at the Wellness Center twice a week to allow individuals in our community to participate in Wellness Center programs without restriction due to the need of an aide or assistance.

About Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, Inc.

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, Inc. was founded in 2005 as a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. Brain Injury Connections combines public funds administered through the Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, as well as private resources to provide specialized services for people affected by brain injury in the Shenandoah Valley. Services are designed to meet the needs of the individuals we serve to maximize the person’s independence in the community.

Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley provides community-based services for individuals affected by brain injury in the Shenandoah Valley. Services may include:

Case Management

Community Support Services (Life Skills Training)

Behavior Support Facilitation

Education, Outreach & Advocacy

Support Groups

Contact the BICSV office at 540-568-8923 if you have questions.

About the Shenandoah Valley Inclusive Wellness Coalition

The SVIWC is an alliance of over 30 wellness, advocacy, and professional service organizations, as well as individuals with disabilities and family members who work to increase health and wellness opportunities for all individuals.

See www.inclusivewellness.org for more information or to become a member.

About the Sentara RMH Wellness Center

The Sentara RMH Wellness Center is a medically based fitness facility that offers a variety of programs and services to meet varying fitness needs. With over 41,000 sq. ft. the Wellness Center is able to offer over 80 group exercise classes per week, a dedicated Pilates Equipment Studio, 3 indoor pools, indoor track, and basketball court.

One thing that sets the Wellness Center apart from other facilities is the Pro Ex Program. This physician-referred program allows participants full access to our facility plus two 30-minute workout times per week during which a fitness specialist is available to help answer questions and adjust fitness programs.

If you would like additional information about the Wellness Center and all it has to offer, call 540.564.5682 or go online to www.rmhwellnesscenter.com.

Related