Governor announces support for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

The U.S. Small Business Administration today approved an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration for Virginia.

Small businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout the Commonwealth affected by the COVID-19 public health crisis can now apply for low-interest federal disaster loans of up to $2 million from the SBA to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other expenses.

To submit a loan application through the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/.

Businesses impacted by COVID-19 can also request to defer the payment of state sales tax due tomorrow, March 20, 2020, for 30 days.

When granted, businesses will be able to file no later than April 20, 2020 with a waiver of any penalties.

Gov. Ralph Northam said today that he has requested that the Department of Taxation to extend the due date of payment of Virginia individuals and corporate income taxes. While filing deadlines remain the same, the due date for individual and corporate income tax will now be June 1, 2020.

Note that interest will still accrue, so taxpayers who are able to pay by the original deadlines should do so.

