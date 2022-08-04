Governor announces State Board for Community Colleges appointments
Governor Glenn Youngkin recently announced his State Board for Community Colleges appointments.
“We’re excited and grateful that these experienced leaders stepped up to serve our Commonwealth on the community college board,” said Youngkin. “They will ensure our community colleges are fueling the talent and skill development that Virginia’s students, communities, and businesses need to thrive.
“These three appointees will protect freedom of speech and inquiry, nurture wellbeing and mental health, and promote affordability and accessibility across our campuses. Together with this board and a new chancellor, we will create a best-in-class community college system that will prepare students for success in work and life.”
The appointments include:
- Dr. Deborah M. DiCroce of City of Chesapeake, President & CEO, Hampton Roads Community Foundation
- Bruce J. Meyer of Virginia Beach, President, Meyer Group Insurance
- Dr. Michael E. Wooten of Woodbridge, Former U.S. Department of Education Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Colleges