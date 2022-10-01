governor announces another round of appointments to state boards

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced additional appointments to his administration and various boards.

“I am announcing a new group of appointees to serve the citizens of Virginia by working in my administration and on boards throughout state government,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I look forward to the great work these dedicated individuals will do for the Commonwealth.”

SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES

Calvin Hogg, Special Assistant

SECRETARY OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

Aliscia Andrews, Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security

CITIZENS’ ADVISORY COUNCIL ON FURNISHING AND INTERPRETING THE EXECUTIVE MANSION

Patricia Coleman of McLean, Senior Director of Transactions and Closings, Tiber Capital Group

TOBACCO BOARD

Kenney Barnard of Amelia, Owner, Hoot Owl Hollow Farm Inc.

VIRGINIA SPIRITS BOARD

Andrew Yancey of Virginia Beach, Co-owner and Operator, Tarnished Truth Distilling Company and The Hunt Room Restaurant

OPIOID ABATEMENT AUTHORITY

Sarah T. Melton of Bristol, Professor of Pharmacy Practice, Gatton College of Pharmacy, East Tennessee State University

VIRGINIA SOLAR ENERGY DEVELOPMENT AND ENERGY STORAGE AUTHORITY

Jo Anne Scott Webb of Chesterfield, General Partner, Scott Timberland Co., LP

COMMISSION ON LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Robert W. Lauterberg of Richmond, Managing Director, VML/VACo Finance

STATE BUILDING CODE TECHNICAL REVIEW BOARD

James Moss of Independence, Director of Housing Development, Mount Roger Planning District Commission

VIRGINIA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP

John Hewa of Prince William, President & CEO, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative

VIRGINIA GROWTH AND OPPORTUNITY BOARD

Kenneth Johnson of Richmond, President and CEO, JMI

VIRGINIA LGBTQ+ ADVISORY BOARD

Kerry Flynn from Chesterfield County, Graduate Student at Virginia Commonwealth University

BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE JAMES MONROE LAW OFFICE-MUSEUM AND MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Erma A. Baker of Fredericksburg, retired William & Mary

BOARD OF VISITORS OF THE VIRGINIA SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF AND BLIND

Christine Ogden of Staunton, parent and community volunteer

ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT FOR THE DEAF AND HARD-OF-HEARING

Christopher O. Gregory of Roanoke, firearms safety instructor

ADVISORY BOARD ON ATHLETIC TRAINING

Mike Goforth of Blacksburg, Athletic Trainer, Virginia Tech Athletics

ADVISORY BOARD ON PHYSICIAN ASSISTANTS

Justin Hepner, PA-C, of Midlothian, physician assistant

EMPLOYMENT ORGANIZATION STEERING COMMITTEE

James W. Fenerty II of Glen Allen, customer service specialist

INTERAGENCY COORDINATING COUNSEL

Amanda Bishop of Mechanicsville, Foster and Adoptive Parent, HopeTree Family Services

RARE DISEASE COUNCIL

Ijeoma E. Azubuko of Alexandria, Founder, Ruby Ball Association

STATE EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD

Brian J. Frankel of Fredericksburg, Deputy Chief EMS, Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department

STATE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL FOR CHILDREN’S SERVICES

The Honorable Christopher Faraldi of Lynchburg, Lynchburg City Council

THE VIRGINIA FOUNDATION OF HEALTHY YOUTH, BOARD OF TRUSTEES

Sarah Holland of Glen Allen, CEO, Virginia Health Catalyst

OFFICE OF NEW AMERICANS ADVISORY BOARD

James Gordon of Halifax, Owner, Springfield Distiller

BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE VIRGINIA BIRTH-RELATED NEUROLOGICAL INJURY COMPENSATION PROGRAM

M. Catherine Slusher, MD, of Harrisonburg, Senior Partner, Harrisonburg OBGYN

INDIGENT DEFENSE COMMISSION

Kristi A. Wooten of Chesapeake, Managing Partner, Wooten Law Group

AUCTIONEERS BOARD

Betty A. Bennett of Staunton, Auctioneer, American Real Estate, Inc.

CAPITOL SQUARE PRESERVATION COUNCIL

Neal P. Beasley of Mechanicsville, Landscape Architect, Timmons Group

COMMISSION ON YOUTH

Jessica Jones-Healey of Smithfield, President, Isle of Wight Chamber of Commerce

VIRGINIA WASTE MANAGEMENT BOARD

Michael Benedetto of Virginia Beach, President/Owner, TFC Recycling

ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON JUVENILE JUSTICE AND PREVENTION

The Honorable Sherri Blevins of Christiansburg, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Supervisors

E 9-1-1 SERVICES BOARD

Jeff Dodson of Radford, Chief of Police, Radford City Police Department

METROPOLITAN WASHINGTON AIRPORTS AUTHORITY

Brett Gibson of Arlington, Partner, Brown Advisory; Lieutenant Colonel, Army National Guard

TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT OF HAMPTON ROADS