Governor announces additional key administration appointments
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced he has chosen additional key administration appointments.
“I’m proud to appoint these dedicated individuals,” said Youngkin. “Their work will move our Commonwealth into the future and help create a best-in-class government.”
Art And Architectural Review Board
- Lynden Garland of Midlothian, Architect, Baskervill
- Donna Jackson of Aylett
- The Honorable Aimee Jorjani of Falls Church, preservation professional
- Jill Nolt of Richmond, Landscape Architect, Waterstreet Studio
Aquaculture Advisory Board
- Kimberly Huskey of Yorktown, Vice President of Government Affairs, Cherrystone Aqua Farms
- Dr. Michael Schwarz of Virginia Beach, Director, Virginia Tech – Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center
Board of Agricultural and Consumer Services
- Allyson Jones-Brimmer of Falls Church, Director of Operations, U.S. Beet Sugar Association
Cattle Industry Board
- Perry J. Huffman of Lexington, Owner, Hufman Livestock, LLC.
- Julia B. Jones of Chilhowie, Assistant Vice President, The Bank of Marion
- Nick McNeil of Radford
- Cecelia Moyer of Amelia, Oakmulgee Dairy
- Walter H. “Buddy” Shelton, Jr., of Gretna, Owner/Operator, Shelton Angus Farm
- Bob Threewitts of Keezletown, Twin Oaks Farm
Horse Industry Board
- Ernest M. Oare of Warrenton, Managing Partner, EMO Stables, LLC
Milk Commission
- Dr. Jessica M. Jones of Gladys, Agricultural Education Teacher and FFA Advisor, Pittsylvania County Public Schools
- Dennis J. Sugumele of Chesterfield, President, D.J. Sugumele & Associates, LLC
Sheep Industry Board
- Lee Wright of Glade Spring, Sheep producer; Superintendent, Virginia Tech Southwest Agricultural Research Center
Virginia Agricultural Council
- Keith M. Dunn of Yale, Owner, Oak Hill Farms
- Rosalea Riley Potter of Lexington, Manager, Donald’s Meat Processing, Buffalo Creek Beef and Cattlemen’s Market
- Sarah Jane Thomsen of Richmond, Manager of Agriculture Education and Strategic Partnerships Program, State Fair of Virginia
Virginia Cotton Board
- Joey G. Doyle of Emporia, Owner/Operator, Doyle and Doyle Farms
Virginia Egg Board
- Ellen Baber of Cartersville, Owner, Ellen Baber Catering (retired)
- Hobart P. Bauhan of Harrisonburg, President, Virginia Poultry Federation
- Ken Risser of Hartfield, Owner, Risser Farms and Sales Consultant, Val-co
- Dr. Paul L. Ruszler of Blacksburg, Professor Emeritus, Virginia Tech
- Keith Sheets of McGaheysville, General Manager, Faraway Farms Inc.
- Rodney Y. Wagner of Abingdon, Owner/Manager of Green Valley Poultry
- Lake Wagner of Abingdon, General Manager, Dutt and Wagner of Virginia
Virginia Marine Products Board
- Nathan Bussells of White Stone, Quality Control Manager, W. Ellery Kellum, Inc.
- Michael Congrove of Gwynn
- Taylor Deihl of Reedville, Marketing Manager, Omega Protein
- James R. Sowers III of Mathews, Owner, Chapel Creek Oyster Company, LLC
Virginia Wine Board
- Stephen Barnard of Charlottesville, Winemaker, Keswick Vineyards
- James King of Crozet, Co-owner, King Family Vineyard
- Luca Paschina of Barboursville, General Manager, Barboursville Vineyards
Fort Monroe Authority
- Dr. Charletta Barringer-Brown of Chesterfield, Tenured Professor, Virginia State University
- Dr. Rex Ellis of Williamsburg, Retired, Associate Director for Curatorial Affairs, National Museum of African American History and Culture, Smithsonian Institution
- Brian K. Jackson of Richmond, Partner, Hirschler Law Firm
Hampton Roads Sanitation District
- Frederick N. Elofson, CPA, of Newport News
- Vishnu K. Lakdawala, PhD, of Virginia Beach, Associate Professor
Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board
- Gregory F. Baker of Wise, Technical Services Manager, Virginia Department of Energy
- Southwest Virginia Energy Research And Development Authority
- Michael Karmis of Blacksburg, Stonie Barker Professor Emeritus of Mining Engineering, Virginia Tech
Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission
- Amanda Cox of Franklin County, External Affairs Manager, Appalachian Power Company
- Watt R. Foster, Jr., of Gladys, President and CEO, Foster Fuels, Inc.
- The Honorable William Pace of Chatham, Mayor of Chatham
- Gary D. Walker of Charlotte Court House, Cornerstone Insurance Agency
Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board
- John A. King II of Harrisonburg, President, Virginia Poultry Growers Cooperative
Virginia Offshore Wind Development Authority
- Ms. Kathleen P. Owens of Virginia Beach, President, Beach Development Group; Flight Operations Representative, Boeing Test and Evaluation
- Howard Shafferman of Richmond, Founder and Principal, The Haswell Group, LLC
Virginia Small Business Financing Authority
- Ron Bew of Chesterfield County, former Associate Deputy Administrator for Capital Access for the U.S. Small Business Administration
Virginia LGBTQ+ Advisory Board
- Phil Kazmierczak of Virginia Beach, President of Log Cabin Republicans of Hampton Roads
- Preston Main of Hanover County
- Thomas N. Turner of Suffolk City
Board of Trustees of The Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation
- Charles E. James, Sr., of Midlothian
- Gloria Marrero Chambers of McLean, President, Greater McLean Republican Women’s Club
Board of Trustees of The Science Museum of Virginia
- Kathy Lu of Blacksburg, Professor, Virginia Tech
- Denise Walters, PhD, of Henrico, Stability Lead, Haleon
Board of Trustees of The Southern Virginia Higher Education Center
- Jeffrey Davis of South Boston, Director of Human Resources, Halifax County Public Schools
- Stanley L. Jeffress, Jr., of South Boston, Funeral Director and President, S. L. Jeffress Company, Inc.
- Grey P. Watson of Halifax, Executive Director, Sentara Healthcare
Board of Trustees of The Roanoke Higher Education Authority
- George L. Hayth III of Botetourt County, President and CEO, Bank of Botetourt
- Shatenita Horton of Roanoke, Senior Vice President, Freedom First Credit Union
- Tracy Harper Nester of Roanoke County
Board of Trustees of The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center
- Sophie Chafin Vance of Lebanon, Chief Branch Operations Officer/SVP, First Bank and Trust Company
- Dr. Keith Perrigan of Bristol, Division Superintendent, Bristol City Schools
Board of Trustees of The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
- Rooz Dadabhoy of Richmond, CEO, Data Concepts Inc.; Chair of the Board, Richmond World Affairs Council; President, Rally Virginia
- Melinda Culvahouse Hardy of Richmond
- Ann H. Goettman of McLean
- William A. Keyes IV of McLean, President of the Institute for Responsible Citizenship
Board of Trustees of The Virginia Museum of Natural History
- Thomas R Benzing of Augusta County, Professor, James Madison University
- Nathan T. Sanford of Roanoke, Executive Director, RADAR
- Lauren Woodson of Roanoke, Recreation Coordinator, City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation
Board of Visitors for Gunston Hall
- James Burnham of Alexandria, Virginia, Partner, Jones Day
- Charles Hurt of Chatham, Opinion Editor, The Washington Times
- D’Andrea Wooten of Woodbridge, Office Manager, Well Stone Properties
Board of Visitors of The Virginia School For The Deaf And Blind
- Carolyn Berry of Charlottesville, Participant Coordinator, Independence Resource Center
- Daphne Cox of Staunton, Retired
- Ronald Lanier of Henrico, Retired
- Vera Wilson of Fincastle, Founder and Director, The Road Less Traveled Homeschool Academy
Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates
- Nancy Howell Agee of Salem, President and CEO, Carilion Clinic
- Neil Amin of Henrico, Chief Executive Officer, Shamin Hotels
- Tom Barkin of Richmond, CEO, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
- William G. Crutchfield, Jr., of Albemarle County, Founder and CEO of Crutchfield Corporation
- Morgan Davis of Virginia Beach, CEO, TowneBank
- Chad Eisele of Mechanicsville, SVP and CFO, Card at Capital One
- Rob Estes of Richmond, CEO, Estes Express Lines
- Bryan H. Fairbanks of Winchester, President and CEO, Trex Company
- B.K. Fulton of Richmond, Founding Chairman and CEO, Soulidifly Productions
- Mark J. Hourigan of Richmond, CEO and Founder, Hourigan Group
- Howard Kern of Virginia Beach, President and CEO, Sentara Health
- J.W. “Bill” Kirk of Roanoke, Chairman, Associated Asphalt
- Thomas Ransom of Glen Allen, EVP, President, Truist Virginia Region
- Jeff Ricketts of Richmond, Virginia President, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- Mr. Warren Thompson of Vienna, Chairman and President, Thompson Hospitality Corporation
- Kathy Warden of Falls Church, Chair, CEO, and President, Northrop Grumman
Special Advisors to The Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates
- Steven C. Smith of Bristol, TN, President and CEO, K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc.
- Holly Sullivan of Rockville, MD, Vice President, Worldwide Economic Development, Amazon Corporate
Joint Advisory Board of Economists
- Dr. David Brat of Lynchburg, Dean, School of Business, Liberty University
- Edwin T. Burton of Charlottesville, Professor of Economics, The University of Virginia
- Christine Chmura, PhD, of Hanover, CEO, Chmura Economics & Analytics
- David Kohl of Blacksburg, Professor Emeritus, Department of Agriculture and Applied Economics, Virginia Tech
- Dr. Fletcher Mangum of Henrico County, Founder and CEO, Mangum Economics
- Ryan Price of Alexandria, Chief Economist, Virginia REALTORS®
- Kenneth D. Simonson of Washington, DC, Chief Economist, Associated General Contractors of America
- Michelle Albert Vachris of Virginia Beach, Professor of Management, Business, and Economics Virginia Wesleyan University
- Dr. Justin Vélez-Hagan, PhD, of Alexandria, business owner and economist
- Mark Vitner of Charlotte, North Carolina, Managing Director and Senior Economist, Wells Fargo
- Sonya Ravindranath Waddell of Richmond, Vice President and Economist, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond
Advisory Board for The Virginia Department for The Deaf And Hard–Of-Hearing
- Carl Thomas Cline, Jr., of Roanoke, Vice President/Administrator, Carilion Clinic, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Kristin Karmon of Richmond, Speech-Language Pathologist, Aveanna Healthcare
Board of Counseling
- Benjamin Allison of Forest, Chief Executive Officer, American Association of Christian Counselors
- Matthew Scott of Lynchburg, Marriage and Family Therapist, Light Counseling
- Terry R Tinsley, PhD, LPC, LMFT, NCC, CSOTP, of Gainesville, Vice President of Residential Services, Youth For Tomorrow
Board of Dentistry
- William C. Bigelow, DDS, of Staunton
- Emelia H. McLennan of Virginia Beach, CDA, RDH, BSDH, Beach Dental Center
Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers
- Jonathan Hines of Staunton, Assistant Manager/FSL/CCO, Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory
Board of Nursing
- Carol Cartte of Glen Allen, Registered Nurse
- Dr. Helen Parke of Lynchburg, Doctor of Nursing Practice, Family Nurse Practitioner, Community Access Network
Board of Physical Therapy
- Rebecca Duff of Roanoke, Assistant Professor and Program Director, Radford University Carilion
- Melissa Fox of Charlottesville, Doctor of Physical Therapy, University of Virginia Health System
Board of Social Work
- Elke Cox of Lynchburg, LCSW, Associate Professor, Liberty University
Board of Veterinary Medicine
- Richard Bailey, D.V.M., of Fincastle, Veterinarian, Botetourt Veterinary Hospital
Radiation Advisory Board
- Christopher Kondorossy of Richmond, Dentist, Drs. Rossetti, Myers & Kondorossy
Virginia Board for People With Disabilities
- Jennifer Greene of Potomac Falls, Disability Advocate
- Karen Wood Grizzard of Richmond, Family/Consumer Representative, Henrico Area Mental Health and Developmental Services Board
- Jennifer Fierro Kelly of Moseley, Senior Manager, Altria Client Services LLC
- Nadia Rauhala of Strasburg
- Gina Ryan of Great Falls
- Nicholas Sladic of Henrico, Vice President, Senior Associate General Counsel, Capital One, Services, LLC
- Mary G. Vought of Arlington, Business Owner, Vought Strategies
Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Authority Board of Directors
- Steven DeLuca of Richmond, Vice President, Head of State and Local Government Affairs, Capital One
- Dr. Wally R. Smith of Richmond, Professor of Medicine
Board for Barbers and Cosmetology
- Marques Blackmon of Ashburn, Master Barber/Owner, Parlor Twenty-Three
- Oanh “Tina” Dang of Virginia Beach, School Director
- Gregory L. Edwards of Hampton Roads, Licensed Tattoo Instructor and Artist, Greg’s Tattoos LLC.
- Claudia Espinoza of Woodbridge, Owner, My Bellas Beauty Salon
Fair Housing Board
- Amanda Buyalos of Botetourt County, Property Manager, The Reserve at Daleville
- Gray Gilchrist of Goochland, President, Parkstone Management LLC
- Morton “Tracy” Marks III of Moseley, CEO of LenderSelect Mortgage a DBA of Blue Ridge Bank NA.
Capitol Square Preservation Council
- Jamie Bosket of Richmond, President & CEO, Virginia Museum of History & Culture
Alexandria Historical Restoration and Preservation Commission
- Troy Magee Lyons of Alexandria
- Penny Nance of Alexandria, CEO and President of Concerned Women for America
Board of Conservation and Recreation
- Chief Walt “Red Hawk” Brown of Southampton County, Chief, Cheroenhaka (Nottoway) Indian Tribe of Southampton County Virginia
- The Honorable Jim Cheng of Charlottesville, Chief Strategy Officer, Pamunkey Indian Enterprises
- COL Eric A. Hoggard of Fort Leavenworth, KS, Director of Training, Mission Command Center of Excellence
- Hunter H. Ihrman of Herndon, Associate Director of Policy Communications, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association
- William Inge IV of Roanoke
Board of Trustees of The Virginia Outdoors Foundation
- Elizabeth Copeland of King William County, Senior Director, Juul Labs, Inc.
- V.B. “Tack” Richardson III of Alexandria, Principal, The MITRE Corporation, former staff, Senator John W. Warner
Board of Wildlife Resources
- Jon Cooper of Botetourt, Director of Content and Audience, College Sports, XL Media PLC
- George J. Terwilliger III of Delaplane, Partner, McGuireWoods LLP
Cave Board
- Jason Carter of Staunton, Director of External & Member Relations, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative
- Allen L. Louderback of Luray, former Virginia Delegate and President, Louderback Enterprises
State Water Control Board
- The Honorable Jerry Kilgore of Henrico County, Partner, Cozen O’Connor
Virginia Soil and Water Conservation Board
- Charles Newton of Page County, Director of Shenandoah Valley Soil and Water Conservation
- Adam D. Wilson of Abingdon, Owner and Operator, Wilson Cattle Company
Virginia Waste Management Board
- Dan Ciesla of Chesterfield County, Municipal Sales Manager, Republic Services
- Jennifer Payne Johnson of Richmond, Vice President and Director of Waste & Recycling, LaBella Associates
Advisory Committee on Juvenile Justice and Prevention
- The Honorable Stephanie M. Ayers of Goodview, Judge, 24th Judicial District, Bedford and Lynchburg J&DR Courts
- Erik Conyers of Richmond
- Cecilia Gomez-Brown of Mineral, Probation and Parole Supervisor (Retired), Department of Juvenile Justice
- Julianna Herbek of Bristow, Director of Executive Administration, Youth For Tomorrow
- James E. Laster of Virginia Beach, Realtor, Howard Hanna
- Alex White of Luray, Volunteer, Page One of Page County
- Marie-Clare Matricardi of Culpeper, University of Virginia
- Dr. Brooke Rudis of Chesapeake, Assistant Director of Student Conduct and Support, Chesapeake Public Schools
- Olivia G. Saunders of Hanover
Scientific Advisory Committee
- Randall Beaty of Austin, Texas, Forensic Toxicologist
- Christopher Bommarito of San Diego, CA, President and Chief Scientist, Forensic Science Consultants
- Dr. Marc A. LeBeau of Fairfax, Senior Forensic Scientist, FBI Laboratory
- Richard P. Meyers of Herndon, Forensic Chemist, USDOJ
State Crime Commission
- Bill Cleveland of Alexandria, former Vice-Mayor, City of Alexandria
- Robert Neira Tracci of Albemarle, Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, Louisa County
- The Honorable Patricia L. West of Virginia Beach, Judge (ret.)
Virginia Cannabis Control Authority Board of Directors
John F. Keohane of Chesterfield County, Police Chief, Retired
Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Program Professional Standards Committee
- Shel Bolyard-Douglas, LCSW, of Fauquier County, Director, Fauquier County Social Services
- Judy Casteele of Buena Vista, Executive Director, Project Horizon, Inc.
- Cori Davis of Amherst, Program Director, Bedford Domestic Violence Services
- Elvira G. De la Cruz Macedo of Colonial Heights, CEO, Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center
- Leonard Hall, Jr., of Floyd, Director, Millstone International Logistics
- Tamy Mann of Giles County, Director, Victim Witness Assistance Program
- Teresa D. McKensie of Radford, Assistant Director of Victim Witness, Radford City/Floyd County
- Jennifer Quitiquit of Hanover County, Director, Chesterfield Victim Witness
- Heather Sellers of Bedford County, Director, Bedford Victim/Witness Assistance Program
- Michelle Strain of Chincoteague
- Ellen Wheeler of Rockbridge County, Assistant Director, Project Horizon
Aerospace Advisory Council
- David Bowles, PhD, of Northampton County, Executive Director, Virginia Institute for Spaceflight and Autonomy at Old Dominion University
- Nicholas Devereux of Alexandria, Policy & Government Affairs, Wing
- Christopher Goyne of Charlottesville, Associate Professor, University of Virginia
- ajor General Roosevelt Mercer, Jr., USAF (retired), of Virginia Beach, CEO and Executive Director, Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority
- Tom Michels of Washington, DC, Director, Government Affairs, United Airlines
- Michael A. Stoltzfus of Bridgewater, President & CEO, Dynamic Aviation
- Todd M. Yeatts of Arlington, Senior Manager Government Operations, The Boeing Company
Board of Commissioners of The Virginia Port Authority
- Shaza Andersen of Great Falls, CEO, Trustar Bank
- James C. Burnett of Newport News, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, W.M. Jordan Company
- Michael W. Coleman, Sr., of Virginia Beach, President and CEO, CV International, Inc.
- J.W. “Bill” Kirk of Roanoke, Chairman, Associated Asphalt
Commonwealth Transportation Board
- Darrell R. Byers of Fluvanna
- Wayne Coleman of Norfolk, Virginia, Chairman and Owner of CV International, Inc.
- Randolph Laird of Staunton
- Thomas Moore “Ty” Lawson of Winchester, Attorney, Thomas Moore Lawson, P.C. and Of Counsel, Williams Mullen
- Laura A. Sellers of Stafford County, Counterintelligence Policy, JMark Services
Medical Advisory Board For The Department of Motor Vehicles
- Susan R. DiGiovanni, MD, of Midlothian
- Dr. Mark Sochor of Charlottesville, Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Virginia
Motor Vehicles Dealer Board
- Charles G. Barker of Virginia Beach, Chairman, Charles Barker Automotive
- Thomas M. Bates of Virginia Beach, CEO and Chairman, RK Chevrolet Inc. & Protecting Children Foundation
- Trevor Coley of Mechanicsville, Dealer Operator & General Manager, Camping World RV Sales
- Dennis Ellmer of Virginia Beach, Owner, Priority Automotive
- Ronald F. Kody of Rockville, President, Richmond Ford
- David Lynn of Richmond, City Wide Auto and Truck Sales
- Chris Maher of Winchester, President, Car Credit Nation
- Roman “R.J.” J Robinson, Jr., of Glen Allen, Managing Partner, Parks Chevrolet Richmond
- Nick Rush of Montgomery County, former Virginia Delegate
Board of Veterans Services
- Joe Campa of Arlington, 11th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (Retired); CEO, Kent, Campa and Kate Incorporated
- Jamie Inman of Richmond, Global Logistics Director, Afton Chemical Company
- Carlton Kent of Woodbridge, 16th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps (Retired); President, Kent, Campa and Kate Incorporated
Joint Leadership Council on Veterans Services Organizations
- Ann L. Crittenden of Stafford, LtCol (Retired)
- Jose R. Ramos of Great Falls, Vice President, Government and Community Relations, Wounded Warrior Project
Veterans Services Foundation Board of Trustees
- Brad Williamson of Yorktown, CEO, MVSEA, LLC