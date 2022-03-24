Global viral pandemics discussion at The Center at Belvedere

The Center at Belvedere will host Global Viral Pandemics: We Should be Better Prepared for the Next One on Monday, March 28, from 2-3 p.m.

Judith M. White, PhD, professor emeritus at the University of Virginia, will be discussing past, present, and future viral pandemics. This event is free and open to the public, with advance registration suggested.

The world was caught off guard by the global COVID-19 pandemic. In her talk, Dr. White will discuss what measures are being taken so we can be better prepared for “the next one.” A distinguished scientist who ran The White Lab at UVA, White has studied viruses for over 35 years with a focus on how viruses enter cells to initiate infection.

White maintains an active interest in virus entry mechanisms and helping identify approved drugs with which to treat (re)emerging viral infections. She has worked on developing drug combinations to combat pathogens including Ebola virus, and is currently part of an international team of scientists that has created a plan for an accelerated pipeline for developing drug cocktails to battle the COVID-19 pandemic and future pandemics.

The Center at Belvedere is a nationally accredited, award-winning nonprofit organization that creates opportunities for healthy aging through social engagement, physical well-being, civic involvement, creativity, and lifelong learning. Long recognized as a model for the breadth and depth of its programming, The Center is a community resource for improving health and well-being, helping adults live more years in good health. Visit www.thecentercville.org.

