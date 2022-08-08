Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for trafficking methamphetamine into Smyth County
A Georgia man who was convicted in February 2022 for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine from Georgia into Southwest Virginia has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.
Jerada “Rod” Henderson, 40, of Locust Grove, Ga., was convicted by a jury in on one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.
Henderson was arrested by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office in October 2018 after law enforcement executed a search warrant on a home in Saltville. Law enforcement found Henderson in the home, owned by Henderson’s co-conspirators, along with more than 450 grams of crystal methamphetamine, a firearm and ammunition.
U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia and Charlie J. Patterson, special agent in charge of ATF’s Washington field division announced the conviction today on the Virginia State Police Facebook page.
The investigation was conducted by the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Murphy prosecuted the case.