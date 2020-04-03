George Mason’s Ian Boyd to teturn for fifth year of eligibility

George Mason guard Ian Boyd will return to the Patriot roster in 2020-21 after sitting out the 2019-20 season with an injury.

Boyd, known for his timely shots, hustle plays and superior effort on the court, will complement a talented group of returners for head coach Dave Paulsen, including all five starters from last season.

“I’m very excited than Ian has decided to come back for his fifth year,” Paulsen said. “This past 18 months, while battling incredible adversity, he has been the consummate teammate and really helped our program, even when he couldn’t suit up on the court. I’ve never had a player who loves to play the game of basketball as much as Ian. He is a competitor through and through. Ian is a proven scorer who provides a veteran presence and toughness which will help us in close games next season.”

During his first three seasons in a Mason uniform, Boyd played in 95 career games for the Patriots while often providing a key boost off the bench as the sixth man for the Green & Gold.

He has scored 598 career points in a Patriot uniform, despite being hampered by a wrist injury for much of his junior campaign. He was shooting 42.3 percent from 3-point range and averaging 8.1 points as a junior before sustaining the injury. That injury kept Boyd out for the 2019-20 season as he recovered from surgery.

The Apex, N.C., product averaged 7.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists as a sophomore in 2017-18. During that season, Boyd famously hit three consecutive buzzer beaters for the Patriots, earning him the nickname “Mr. SportsCenter” and earning him a live appearance on the flagship ESPN news show.

“My teammates, coaches and our supporters at Mason have become my second family,” Boyd said. “I love being a part of this program and it means a lot to be able to play another season in a Mason uniform. I can’t wait to get back on the court.”

