George Mason signs Tennessee transfer Victor Bailey Jr.

George Mason basketball head coach Kim English announced that former Tennessee standout Victor Bailey Jr. will compete for the Patriots in 2022-23.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 182-pound guard played in 61 games and started 12 over two seasons in Knoxville. He began his career at the University of Oregon from 2017-19.

Over his time with the Volunteers and Ducks, Bailey has been a part of three NCAA Tournament teams and an NIT squad. That postseason experience will prove valuable for the Patriots as he embarks on a graduate season with the Green & Gold.

“We are so excited to add VJ into our program,” English said. “He comes to us with a wealth of experience from playing in highly successful programs. VJ is a really gifted scorer and an elite competitor. His individual defense took major strides while at Tennessee.”

As a junior alongside English in Knoxville, Bailey averaged 10.9 points and played 24.7 minutes per game for the Volunteers, who tallied an 18-9 record and earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He scored 15 or more points a team-high eight times and was UT’s top scorer a team-high nine times. In addition, Bailey made a team-high 33 3-pointers during SEC play (1.9 made 3FG per game) while shooting .367 from beyond the arc against league opponents.

Prior to Knoxville, Bailey played a key role on Oregon’s Sweet 16 team in 2018-19, ranking fifth on the Ducks in points per game (7.4 ppg) and ninth in the Pac 12 in 3pt FG percentage (.398). As a freshman, he averaged 6.7 points and shot 36.4 percent from the floor in 36 games.

This past season, Bailey saw action in all 34 games for the Volunteers and put together a series of impact performances for a team which earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He notched 11 points in a win over Missouri and had 14 points in just 18 minutes vs. Presbyterian. In the Vols’ NCAA Tournament game vs. Longwood, Bailey tied his career best with four assists in the victory.

“Mason fans will love VJ for his toughness, work ethic, how hard he plays and the nights he gets going and lights it up,” English said.

Bailey Jr. joins a Mason incoming group which includes ESPN #74 recruit Justyn Fernandez (Richmond, Va.) and Washington Post All-Met First Team selection Devin Dinkins (Washington, D.C.).

