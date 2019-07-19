Garrison Keillor brings his new show to Waynesboro on Sept. 20

More than two years after his most recent performance in Virginia, Garrison Keillor returns to the area for an intimate show at The Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro.

“An Evening with Garrison Keillor” will feature Garrison at the microphone, singing and telling his signature style of humorous and labyrinthine stories, accompanied by former A Prairie Home Companion music director Richard Dworsky at the piano.

Last February, the duo performed a similar set of shows all across their home state of Minnesota––in the middle of a weeklong blizzard to boot. Critics hailed the infectiously joyful “singing intermissions” and the easy, unrehearsed chemistry between old friends who have worked together for decades.

At “An Evening with Garrison Keillor,” fans will have the unique opportunity to hear from the notoriously shy radio host about what he’s been up to since his final A Prairie Home Companion broadcast in 2016.

The beloved poetry program The Writer’s Almanac is now available as an email newsletter and as a podcast on GarrisonKeillor.com and via most major podcast platforms and smart speakers, with 200,000 plays and downloads per month. A brand-new set of monologues about Lake Wobegon, culled from the final two years of Garrison’s time hosting the show, was just released exclusively via GarrisonKeillor.com along with a suite of other new products.

In spring of 2020, the 12th A Prairie Home Companion cruise, which sold out within 24 hours, will set sail for Jamaica, Cozumel, and the Cayman Islands. And meanwhile, Keillor has been working on a book of limericks, a memoir, a weekly column, a screenplay, and various other writing projects. To call him “retired” wouldn’t be quite right.

Audiences should expect a rambling and rollicking show of poetry recitation, fan-favorite songs, stunning piano improvisation, and Keillor’s trademark wry humor.

Show information

“An Evening with Garrison Keillor” with Richard Dworsky, piano

Friday, September 20, 2019. 8:00 p.m.

$55 General Admission – https://waynetheatre.ticketforce.com

The Wayne Theatre at Ross Performing Arts Center

521 West Main Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980

