Game Notes: Virginia set to host Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday

Published Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, 11:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia (6-4) returns from its exam break with a contest against Fairleigh Dickinson (0-9) on Saturday. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network, which, great news, is now available to Comcast subscribers, for some reason at channel 1325, but, hey.

Virginia Notes

UVA is led by its returning backcourt of Kihei Clark (10.7 ppg & 4.1 apg) and Reece Beekman (6.3 ppg, 4.5 apg & 2.1 spg), and the additions of transfers Jayden Gardner (13.9 ppg & 8.5 rpg) and Armaan Franklin (11.3 ppg).

Clark has played 103 games at UVA and has a 12-game 3-point streak dating back to last season, while Beekman leads the team in assists and steals.

The Cavaliers added transfers Gardner (East Carolina) and Franklin (Indiana) to fill the void left by standouts Sam Hauser (16 ppg), Jay Huff (13 ppg) and Trey Murphy III (11.3 ppg).

Gardner averaged 18.5 points and 8.9 rebounds in 79 career games at East Carolina, while Franklin averaged 11.4 points and shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range in 2020-21.

Kadin Shedrick (6.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg & 2.9 bpg) and Francisco Caffaro (3.8 rpg) anchor the paint, while Taine Murray (42.9% 3FGs), Igor Miliĉić Jr. (33.3% 3FGs), Malachi Poindexter, Kody Stattmann and Carson McCorkle provide perimeter depth.

Next Up

Virginia returns to ACC action against Clemson on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

Related



