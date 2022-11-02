Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
game notes uva football hosts 17 north carolina at noon saturday
Sports

Game Notes: UVA Football hosts #17 North Carolina at noon Saturday

Chris Graham
Published:
uva football
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA Football will hook up with #17 North Carolina in the 127th edition of the South’s Oldest Rivalry on Saturday at noon at Scott Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

North Carolina (7-1, 4-0 ACC) will be Virginia’s first ranked opponent this season. The Tar Heels are No. 17 in the Associated Press poll and No. 15 in the USA Today coaches poll.

UVA (3-5, 1-4 ACC) is 23-7 in its last 30 games at Scott Stadium, and has won four of the last five meetings against North Carolina.

Storylines

  • North Carolina comes in as the ACC’s top offense, averaging 502.0 yards per game. The Cavalier defense has not yielded an offensive touchdown in its last eight quarters. The last touchdown allowed came in the fourth quarter against Louisville on Oct. 8.
  • UVA’s all-time leader in passing yards and total offense, Brennan Armstrong is on the verge of ACC lore. The southpaw sits just 101 yards away from 10,000 yards of total offense for his career. Only 14 players in league history have reached 10,000 yards in their careers.
  • The last time Armstrong faced North Carolina he set the UVA single-game passing record (554 yards) and the program’s single-game total offense mark (538). It was the most ever passing yards by a UNC opponent since Dave Brown (Duke) threw for 479 yards in 1989.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony elliott

Tony Elliott, with season on the line, faced with the tough task of keeping his players on board
Chris Graham

The Cruciality of Updating Your Firewall on Time
Johan Wallman

Times have changed and the shift towards cloud computing and the usage of mobile has transformed the traditional perimeter. The employment of perimeter-focused security strategies by a lot of businesses means the nature of network security has also changed. A...

Virginia dam owners eligible for $5 million in grant funding
Rebecca Barnabi

The Virginia Dam Safety, Flood Prevention and Protection Assistance Fund is offering $5 million in grant funding to dam owners in Virginia.

bitcoin

Prediction: Here’s Why Traders Will Tank The Bitcoin Price to $10k and Invest in These 3 Coins
Bitcoin Billy
, ,

Bet On The Breeders Cup In NY | New York Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
Andy Newton
jason miyares
,

Miyares spokesperson: AG expects apology from NAACP on voter-intimidation claims
Chris Graham
, , ,

Bet On The Breeders Cup In CA | Canada Sports Betting Sites For Horse Racing
Andy Newton