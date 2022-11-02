Game Notes: UVA Football hosts #17 North Carolina at noon Saturday

UVA Football will hook up with #17 North Carolina in the 127th edition of the South’s Oldest Rivalry on Saturday at noon at Scott Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

North Carolina (7-1, 4-0 ACC) will be Virginia’s first ranked opponent this season. The Tar Heels are No. 17 in the Associated Press poll and No. 15 in the USA Today coaches poll.

UVA (3-5, 1-4 ACC) is 23-7 in its last 30 games at Scott Stadium, and has won four of the last five meetings against North Carolina.

Storylines