Galentine’s Flower Tour: A fun day out for the girls on Valentine’s Day weekend

Looking for a fun day out with the girls? Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, The Friendly City Merchants, and Sparrow’s Floral Design are excited to announce the first-ever Build a Bouquet: Galentine’s Flower Tour.

The event is set for Saturday, Feb. 12 for noon to 6 p.m. in Downtown Harrisonburg.

Similar to HDR’s popular Cookie Tour, ticket holders for this event will pick up a jar from Sparrow’s and follow the provided map to 12 of downtown’s unique businesses to build a beautiful bouquet of white roses, fresh green hydrangeas, eucalyptus and more.

Each $25 ticket includes a decorated mason jar, map of pickup locations, twelve stems of flowers and fillers, and directions on how to care for your floral arrangement. Participants may pick up their jars from 12-2 p.m. at Sparrow’s Floral Design (91 N. Main St.) and pick up bouquet components along the self-guided tour until 6 p.m.

Once participants are finished, they are encouraged to grab lunch at one of downtown’s tasty restaurants and a treat from a favorite downtown bakery.

Pre-made bouquets will also be available for purchase at Sparrow’s Floral Design the day of the event.

Ticket proceeds will benefit the Friendly City Merchants, a collection of downtown merchants that come together to plan events to promote our beautiful downtown community such as the Shop Hop and Winter Wonderfest.

Tickets are now available only on Eventbrite.com. More information is available on the registration page and Facebook event.