Fun things to do in Kentucky

Published Friday, May. 21, 2021, 1:57 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

There are endless ways to keep you busy in Kentucky. Whether you’re visiting for the bourbon and horses, or just a weekend, we’ve got fun things to do in Kentucky that will make your stay memorable. From live music and craft beer, to chef-driven cuisine and American history, we’ve got all the things you need to keep entertained.

In Kentucky, kids will be entertained too, with the Kentucky Rail Trail, International Balloon Museum, Louisville Slugger Museum, Kentucky Ghost Tours and much more. No matter how long you’re visiting, we’ve got endless ways to keep you busy. Keep reading below.

Visit Fort Knox

Fort Knox is definitely a place that we all think of when it comes to Kentucky, and for good reason. It’s where the gold is stored, and it’s always fun to see what we can find. The views are pretty grand, as long as you’re not too busy talking to soldiers (hint: they’ll probably ignore you).

American Freedom Center

When you visit Fort Knox, be sure to also visit the American Freedom Center located on the grounds of the Kentucky Department of Military Affairs. This museum allows visitors to view artifacts with a personal connection that were used by U.S. Presidents throughout our history. It’s a wonderful take on American history, and a great way to learn more about the Presidents that you know, or perhaps that you don’t know.

Cruise around Kentucky Lake

The Kentucky Lake is the largest man-made lake in the eastern part of the United States, and it’s also one of the places where we’ve got great fun things to do in Kentucky. It’s almost 80 miles long, which makes it perfect for taking your boat out on a relaxing cruise or visiting some of our marinas if you’re looking for something a little quicker.

Louisville Mega Cavern, Kentucky

The Louisville Mega Cavern is the largest underground garage in the western hemisphere, which is a place we all want to see. It’s a fully climate-controlled facility that was created in the ’50s. These days, it’s used by people who want to take advantage of self-storage or those who just want to play in an underground playground. Ride your bike in one of their tunnels, take a party picture inside their main exhibition hall or simply visit their gift shop and get an underground souvenir for your friends back home.

Explore Jeffersonville

When you first visit Louisville, you’ll probably be too busy checking out the city to notice Jeffersonville. This city is about 20 minutes from downtown and it’s a great spot to visit if you’re looking for things to do in Kentucky. It’s known for its antique stores, horse farms and family-friendly activities that will make your time here really memorable. Plus, most of the shops in this area are found on the historic Daniel Boone National Forest.

Play at the Kentucky Pinball Festival

The Kentucky Pinball Festival offers a fun way to enjoy your time here. What is it? A pinball arcade that allows visitors to play old school games like “Video Pinball” from Williams Electronics. There’s also tournaments, live music and food to enjoy. It’s a great place to unwind and enjoy some fun things to do in Kentucky.

Have a beer at Against the Grain Brewery & Smokehouse

Against the Grain Brewery is a place that offers traditional, seasonal and barrel-aged beers. If you’re trying to find a brewery where you can eat delicious food as well, this is the one for you. Smoked meats is their specialty, so be sure to sample some of their different barbecue items along with your favorite craft beer while you’re there. It’s definitely one of the fun things to do in Louisville.

Newport Aquarium

Newport Aquarium is your one-stop shop for everything under the sea. It’s a great place to learn more about marine life in this part of the country, which is why it’s a perfect destination for families with kids of all ages. They offer everything from touch pools to aquarium exhibits that are sure to keep you entertained.

Explore Kings Island

If you’re looking for fun things to do in Kentucky, then look no further than Kings Island. This theme park features 11 different roller coasters, two water parks and more than 200 rides and attractions that are sure to amaze everyone in your family. There are also plenty of food options, which makes it easy to feed everyone before you head back to the rides.

Visit the Creation Museum in Petersburg, Kentucky

The Creation Museum is a museum dedicated to Biblical teachings and the history of mankind. It’s an educational place that will help you get a better understanding of how we were created and our place in the universe. This is an especially great place for families with kids who want to learn more about God and his creation.

National Corvette Museum

If you’re a Corvette enthusiast, then you’ll want to head to Bowling Green. It’s the home of the National Corvette Museum and this museum offers you a chance to view some amazing cars that have been owned by several famous people. Plus, there’s also an interactive area where visitors can get behind the wheel of one of their Stingrays and go for a drive around the track.

Greater Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

The Greater Cincinnati Zoo is one of the best places to see animals in captivity. It’s also home to more than 3,500 animals from more than 400 different species. There are tons of exhibits that will keep you busy for hours. Plus, there’s a park-wide garden that is filled with more than 1,200 different species of plants. Visit this fun theme park while you’re in the area so you can get the full experience.

Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge is a hotel that features more than 70,000 square feet of indoor water park fun. It’s also home to a hotel where kids can stay together and bring their own toys and games to have in their room. The Great Wolf Lodge offers an indoor water park area with different sized slides and pools for kids as well as a variety of other pool games like mini-golf and arcade playing space for kids to enjoy. All children must be at least three years old for free admission.

Conclusion

Not only does Kentucky have a ton of fun things to do for families, visitors also have the choice of staying in a hotel or vacation rental in the area. You’ll be able to book a room with two beds or even bring your own sleeping bag and camping gear if you’re really looking to rough it. But if you prefer luxury, then there are plenty of options for that as well. Either way, you’ll have a great time staying in Kentucky.

This is just one of many great destinations across the United States. Check out our other picks for family fun across America.

Story by Clark Jenson

Related

Comments