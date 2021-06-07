Front Royal man in custody following fatal crash in Warren County

A Front Royal man is in custody on multiple charges following a two-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County on Sunday on Route 55.

Charles J. Corathers, 30, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, driving on a revoked license, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, and possession of paraphernalia.

Corathers was transported to the RSW Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

Corathers was driving a 2006 Ford Focus east on Route 55 when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a westbound 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle.

Corathers was not injured in the crash.

The driver of the Kawasaki, John L. Cunningham, 33, of Strasburg, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Cunningham was wearing a helmet.

VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

