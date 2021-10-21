Free COVID-19 vaccines available at Fall Community Resource Festival
The Central Shenandoah Health District is partnering with Waynesboro City Schools, Blue Ridge Community Food Bank and Embrace Waynesboro to provide COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the Fall Community Resource Festival on Monday, Oct. 25.
The Festival will be held at Waynesboro High School from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be provided free of charge.
Flu vaccines will also be available with proof of insurance.
The Festival will also provide non-perishable food boxes, clothes and school supplies for those in need.
