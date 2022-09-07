Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
free clinics annual benefit concert to feature solo performance by brandi carlile
Culture

Free Clinic’s annual benefit concert to feature solo performance by Brandi Carlile

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

charlottesville free clinicSix-time Grammy Award winner Brandi Carlile will present a solo performance on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville. The event is the 18th annual benefit concert to support the Charlottesville Free Clinic. The concert also coincides with the nonprofit’s 30th anniversary of service to the Charlottesville community.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

Carlile was the most-nominated woman at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in 2021, with six nominations, including Album of the Year (By the Way, I Forgive You) and Song of the Year (“The Joke”). Her sixth album, By the Way, I Forgive You, reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums. Her seventh album, In These Silent Days, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums and Folk Albums charts.

Carlile’s music through the years has been categorized in several genres, including pop, rock, alternative country and folk. She recently appeared on-stage with folk legend Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival.

Proceeds from the benefit concert enable the Free Clinic to provide high-quality medical care, mental health services, dental care and prescription medications to uninsured and under-insured individuals, at no cost to them.

“The Free Clinic was founded 30 years ago by two UVA medical residents who came to realize that thousands of people in Charlottesville were regularly forced to choose between paying rent and seeking medical attention or buying groceries and getting dental care because they had no insurance,” said Susan Sherman, the Free Clinic’s executive director.

The business model employs a streamlined staff supported by a vast network of volunteer healthcare professionals and medical, dental and pharmacy students who receive superior training focusing on the delivery of compassionate care with dignity to our most vulnerable community members. With the support of some 800 volunteer providers, the clinic serves nearly 3,000 patients annually.

“Our founders assumed the Free Clinic would be a stopgap until universal healthcare was the law of the land. Medicaid expansion did provide insurance for thousands of previously uninsured Virginians, but there are still scores of people who are still uninsured and have no other option for care,” said Sherman. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to gather the community together for this event and are grateful for our partners at Red Light Management and Ting Pavilion, who make it possible.”

As a nonprofit organization, the Free Clinic depends on financial support from the community to serve patients without passing on costs to them. The benefit concert is one of the organization’s primary fundraisers.

For more information, contact Clarissa Dulaney at the Charlottesville Free Clinic: [email protected] or (434) 295-8965.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony khan aew
,

The rise and impending fall of AEW: Tony Khan has no one to blame but himself
Chris Graham
augusta county courthouse

Augusta County Courthouse forum scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15
Rebecca Barnabi

Victory Worship Center will host a forum about the proposed new Augusta County Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m.

jonathan leech virginia
,

Good news for the Virginia offensive line: Jonathan Leech is available for Illinois
Chris Graham

Left tackle Jonathan Leech could be in the starting lineup for Virginia’s road opener at Illinois on Saturday.

football

ACC Football Power Rankings: Whose stock went up, whose went down, after wild Week 1?
Scott German
carolina panthers
,

Baker Mayfield era begins at Carolina: And it starts with him getting a shot at the Browns
Chris Graham
washington commanders
,

Washington Commanders look to former #2 pick Carson Wentz to right the ship at QB
Chris Graham
Kristen Carter Navy Staunton

Riverheads High School graduate provides support to Super Hornet in Navy
AFP
lamar jackson baltimore ravens
,

Lamar Jackson rolling the dice, appears set to play 2022 season in Baltimore without a new contract
Chris Graham
vt students bench wellness
,,,,

New initiative at Virginia Tech brings wellness resources to students’ doors
AFP
james madison university

JMU Showcase event seeks female entrepreneurs, vendors for Oct. 18 event
Crystal Graham
longwood

Longwood Basketball: Lancers open 2022-2023 at Alabama on Nov. 7
AFP
Virginia Department of Corrections

Virginia DOC completing prisoner transfer from privately-run Lawrenceville Correctional Center
AFP
windward pointe fishersville dccu

DuPont Community Credit Union opens 14th location in Fishersville
Crystal Graham
911 stair climb

Local fire and rescue groups to honor victims of 9/11 with stair climb
Crystal Graham
eSports

Bridgewater College announces esports program, begins recruitment for varsity team
AFP
Court Square Theater

Living Room Concert Series returns with performance by River Whyless
Crystal Graham
stone soup books

‘Natives in the Garden’ series offering two workshops on Sept. 10 in Waynesboro
Crystal Graham