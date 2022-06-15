Fredericksburg Nationals shut out in series opener at Myrtle Beach, 2-0

In a battle of first place teams in their respective divisions of the Carolina League, it was the Myrtle Beach Pelicans that got the upper hand on the Fredericksburg Nationals in the six-game series, taking Game 1 by a score of 2-0. This is the third time in the last two road trips that the FredNats have been shut out.

The FredNats actually out-hit the Pelicans 6-5 in the game, but left eight men on base and were 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Branden Boissiere had two hits to pace Fredericksburg offensively.

The FredNats got a strong start from Mason Denaburg on the mound. The 2018 first round pick of the Nationals pitched three shutout innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four. It was the first outing of the season for Denaburg where he didn’t walk a single batter.

Andrew Alvarez took the loss for the FredNats despite pitching well in long relief. The California native pitched four innings and allowed just three hits and one run, scored by the Pelicans in the 4th on an RBI single from Felix Stevens. The Pelicans added an unearned run against Riggs Threadgill in the 8th inning after two errors in the frame for the FredNat defense.

The two teams will play again tomorrow at 7:05 with Andry Lara on the mound for Fredericksburg.

