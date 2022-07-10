FredNats finish homestand 11-1 with Sunday win over Hillcats
The Fredericksburg Nationals finished this 12-game home stand with an 11-1 record after a 7-2 series finale win over the Lynchburg Hillcats. Jacob Young had three hits and a home run, Jeremy De La Rosa homered, and Dustin Saenz beat the Hillcats for the second time in the series.
Leandro Emiliani continued his hot home stand with an RBI single in the first inning to open the scoring. Emiliani drove in 14 runs over the two weeks the FredNats were at home.
De La Rosa doubled off the right field wall in the third to score Young and make it 2-0 against Lynchburg starter Will Dion, who led the league in ERA prior to today’s game. Both of Dion’s losses this year have come against the FredNats at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.
Young hit his second homer of the year and of the series in the fourth inning to make it 4-0, and De La Rosa hit his 10th of the year to lead off the 5th. T.J. White and Steven Williams added RBIs in the seventh inning after Lynchburg scored its only two runs in the top of the 7th.
Saenz recorded the longest start of his pro career, pitching 6.1 innings of one-run ball. He allowed just two hits and struck out four. He moves to 4-1 on the season with an ERA under three. Marlon Perez and Riggs Threadgill had scoreless relief outings out of the FredNat pen.
The FredNats are 13-2 in the 2nd half and will travel to Augusta to take on the GreenJackets in the final series before the All-Star break. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.