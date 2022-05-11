FredNats drop 3-2 decision to Kannapolis in Tuesday series opener

The Kannapolis bullpen fired four shutout innings, and the Cannon Baller offense delivered the lead in the 8th inning in a 3-2 victory over the FredNats on Tuesday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Geraldi Diaz hit an RBI triple in the 2nd, and then Jeremy De La Rosa hit an RBI single in the 3rd to push the FredNats ahead 2-0. The Cannon Ballers tied the game at 2 in the 4th after RBIs from Colby Smelley and Ivan Gonzalez.

Gonzalez drove in the go-ahead and eventual winning run in the 8th inning with a groundout.

Dustin Saenz started for the FredNats and pitched well, going five innings and allowing five hits and two earned runs. He struck out five.

Peyton Glavine continued his strong season out of the FredNat pen, pitching 1.2 innings and allowing two hits and no runs with three strikeouts. Jack Sinclair took the loss after allowing one run in the 8th, and Orlando Ribalta pitched a perfect 9th.

The two teams will be back at it tomorrow for another Education Day. The game starts at 12:05 p.m. in Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

