Fredericksburg Police seek man missing since leaving on June 30 quick road trip
The Fredericksburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 43-year-old male.
Richard Michael Slack was last heard from on June 30th. He was driving to Manassas from Fredericksburg, but did not arrive at his destination.
According to his family, this is out of character for him to go this long without contacting a family member. Family and friends are concerned for his well-being.
Slack was driving a black Chrysler 300 with VA license plate VTD-7389.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122 or call 911.