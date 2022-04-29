Fredericksburg Nationals arms shut down RiverDogs in 6-1 win

A night after the FredNats only managed one run and two hits, tonight, the tables turned on the Charleston RiverDogs, who were held to four hits and one run in a 6-1 FredNat victory on Thirsty Thursday in Fredericksburg. Rodney Theophile gave up three hits and struck out nine in six shutout innings to improve to 2-0 this season and lower his ERA to less than one, and Sammy Infante hit his sixth homer, most in the Carolina League.

After three scoreless innings to start, the FredNats broke through in the 4th. Drew Millas walked and then advanced to third on a fielder’s choice and a steal. He then timed up the pitch perfectly and stole home for the first run of the game. With Jeremy De La Rosa on base, Infante bat-flipped a homer to left center field to make it 3-0.

The FredNats added another run in the 7th on a sac fly from Yoander Rivero, and then two more in the 8th on a two-run single from Infante. His 4 RBIs tie a season-high for the FredNats.

Jose Ferrer threw two shutout innings out of the pen, and Jack Sinclair did have a bit of bad luck in the 9th to give up a run, but the game ended 6-1 for the 13th win of the season for the FredNats.

Fredericksburg takes a 2-1 lead in the six-game series and the two teams will be back at it tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.

