Four-run seventh propels No. 21 Virginia Tech past Liberty, 10-6

Published Tuesday, Apr. 12, 2022, 11:59 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The No. 21 Virginia Tech Hokies broke a 4-4 tie with four runs in the seventh inning to pull off a 10-6 victory over the Liberty Flames Tuesday evening at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Center fielder Gavin Cross and catcher Cade Hunter each hit a home run in the seventh inning, as the Hokies built a lead they never relinquished.

Liberty first baseman Logan Mathieu had three hits, three RBI and belted his third home run of the season in the contest. Third baseman Cameron Foster added two hits and two RBI for the Flames.

The setback snaps a three-game winning streak for the Flames. Liberty drops to 20-11 overall. Virginia Tech moves to 21-8 overall.

Like this: Like Loading...