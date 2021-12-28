Four public hearings on Jan. 6 agenda for Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct Public Hearings on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 1:30 p.m., in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

The board will consider the following requests:

A request by Timothy Grove, agent for Houff Corporation, for a Special Use Permit to construct a manure storage facility to store bio-solids or manure for future land application on property owned by Crosby Farm, LLC, located at 408 Hankey Mountain Highway, Churchville in the Pastures District.

A request by Bernard Lee Christian, III, for a Special Use Permit to construct a new building to have a motor vehicle repair operation including body and fender work on property he owns, located on the east side of Tinkling Spring Road (Route 608), Stuarts Draft in the South River District.

A request by Nick Collins, agent for WCC Real Estate, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to have outdoor storage of commercial vehicles, materials and equipment on property they own, located at 753 Lee Highway, Verona in the North River District.

A request by Leslie Hewitt, agent for Scottland Land Company, LLC, for a Special Use Permit to have a short term vacation rental on property they own, located at 621 West Augusta Road, West Augusta in the Pastures District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contact Community Development at 540.245.5700 or email comdev@co.augusta.va.us with questions.

View the meeting agenda, submit e-comments, and sign-up to speak on the Meetings and Agenda page.

