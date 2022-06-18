Forest Service invests $6M in deferred maintenance projects in West Virginia

Monongahela National Forest has received $6 million in funding from the 2020 Great American Outdoors Act to support seven projects across the Forest in 2022.

These projects are part of $503 million in GAOA-funded investments across USDA-managed lands nationwide to address deferred maintenance, improve infrastructure, increase user access, and support rural economies while also meeting conservation goals.

“Planning for many of these projects began in 2021 and we are now ready to start the construction phase with this additional funding,” said Forest Supervisor Shawn Cochran. “The construction will cause some temporary disruptions at times, but the long-term benefits of greater public access and safety make it all worthwhile.”

When completed, the projects are expected to address nearly $7 million of deferred maintenance and significantly improve recreation opportunities, access, and safety for all visitors to Monongahela National Forest.

Cranberry Wilderness Public Access Project, Bridge Replacement over Williams River at Tea Creek (Pocahontas County)

Shavers Fork of the Cheat Public Access and Habitat Improvement Project, Culvert Replacement and Bridge Construction on Forest Road 209 (Randolph County)

Lake Sherwood Campground, Outdoor Recreation Project, Campground Rehabilitation (Greenbrier County)

Marlinton/White Sulphur District Habitat Improvement Projects, Culvert Replacement on Forest Roads 296 and 298 in Laurel Run and Forest Road 999 in Williams River (Greenbrier and Pocahontas County)

Cranberry Wilderness Public Access Project, Bridge Replacement at Tumbling Rock Run along Cranberry River (Nicholas and Pocahontas County)

Dolly Sods Wilderness Public Access Project, Bridge Replacement over Red Creek (Grant, Randolph and Tucker County)

Tea Creek Mountain Trails Public Access Project, Trail Improvements (Grant, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker County)

