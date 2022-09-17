Food Lion Feeds donates nearly $100,000 to Kentucky flood relief efforts
Food Lion Feeds and customers joined together to donate $96,000 for ongoing disaster relief to support communities in Kentucky impacted by the devastating flooding in late July.
This amount includes a Food Lion Feeds $30,000 donation on top of the amount customers donated at the register from Aug. 14-27.
Food Lion Feeds is the hunger-relief platform through which Food Lion supports communities in need.
“Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers continue to provide support to residents impacted by flash flooding in eastern Kentucky. Thanks in part to the contributions made by partners like Food Lion, we have provided meals, snacks and critical relief items,” said Allison Taylor, regional executive, American Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas. “We are so grateful to the Food Lion community and its shoppers for their generosity to help in times of crisis.”
During the two-week period, Food Lion offered customers the option to round up at the register to support neighbors impacted by the Kentucky flooding.
In addition, Food Lion delivered 17 pallets of water to God’s Pantry Food Bank, a member agency of Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland, in Lexington, Ky. This donation supported nine shelters established by Feeding America Kentucky’s Heartland food bank to serve 14 counties in central and eastern Kentucky impacted by the flooding.
“We want our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve who were impacted by the recent flooding to know that Food Lion is here to support them as they continue to rebuild their lives,” said Kevin Durkee, manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion. “While this is a challenging time, we are reminded of the strength and resiliency of our communities as neighbors, nonprofits and relief organizations come together and help one another.”
For more information on Food Lion Feeds, visit foodlion.com/feeds.