FMS Government students to get first hand lesson in civics on Election Day

Published Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, 10:50 am

Fishburne Military School Election DayFor nearly thirty Fishburne Military School Government students, Election Day is going to provide some first-hand experience in civics at work. The Cadets will act as Election Pages, helping Poll Workers to organize lines, hand out voting literature and issue the iconic “I Voted” stickers.

As each ward, the Cadets will work in two shifts throughout Election day in order to assist election officers at each of the city’s four polling stations. They will help to greet and orient voters, and aid anyone needing assistance at the polling places.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for our young men to serve the community while learning some valuable, first-hand lessons about real-world civics,” noted FMS Instructor, Chief Warrant Officer Phillip Lacey.

Lacey, who teaches Government and History at Fishburne, began the Election Pages program at FMS as a way for his students to learn about the electoral process from a different perspective.

The Fishburne Military School Cadets will provide assistance, working in two shifts, at polling stations for Wards A, B, C, and D. Following FMS’ participation last year, Vice Chairman of the Electoral Board, Robert Horowitz visited campus to personally thank the Cadet volunteers and help present them with community service ribbons.

