Flying Squirrels rally twice in 5-4 come-from-behind win over Erie

Diego Rincones blasted a walk-off single to center field to secure a 5-4 victory in 10 innings for the Richmond Flying Squirrels over the Erie SeaWolves Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (33-24) won five of the six games against the SeaWolves (31-26) during the homestand and have won nine of their last 12 games.

In the bottom of the tenth inning, Mike Gigliotti stole third and two intentional walks were issued to load the bases with one out. With Zac Houston (Loss, 0-2) on the mound, Rincones shot a ground ball up the middle that scored Gigliotti and the Flying Squirrels notched their second consecutive walk-off victory.

The SeaWolves jumped to a 1-0 lead in the second inning off an RBI double from Eric De La Rosa with Kai-Wei Teng pitching for Richmond. Teng ended his start with three runs allowed over 5.1 innings and tied a season-high five walks with four strikeouts.

Richmond responded in the bottom of the second when Armani Smith punched an RBI double to right field and evened the score, 1-1.

Erie took back the lead at 2-1 off an RBI single from Parker Meadows in the fourth inning.

Trailing by one run in the fifth, Jacob Heyward laced an RBI double to left field that scored Franklin Labour from first base and tied the game at 2-2. With two outs, Will Wilson launched a two-run homer to right-center off Erie reliever Nick Kuzia and pushed the Flying Squirrels ahead, 4-2.

Parker Meadows cut the deficit to 4-3 with a sacrifice fly to center in the sixth.

Blake Rivera pitched a scoreless seventh inning with a strikeout and a double play. The Richmond defense turned three double plays in the contest. Gray Fenter entered the game in the eighth inning with two outs and the bases loaded and induced a fly out to leave three runners stranded.

In the ninth, R.J. Dabovich (Win, 4-1) gave up a solo home run to Dane Myers which tied the game, 4-4. It was the first home run Dabovich has allowed this season. He struck out two batters and stranded the placed runner at second in the 10th inning.

The Flying Squirrels are off Monday before heading on the road for a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, starting on Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. Right-hander Bryan Brickhouse (4-3, 5.29) will get the start for the Flying Squirrels on Tuesday, opposed by right-hander Franklyn Kilome (0-2, 4.24) for the Senators.

The Flying Squirrels return home for a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs June 21-26. On June 26, it is Salute to Hoops Day at The Diamond and the first 1,000 fans can go home with an 804 basketball “jersey” inspired tank top presented by Virginia Lottery. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

