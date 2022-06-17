Flying Squirrels fall to second place after 2-1 defeat to Senators

The Richmond Flying Squirrels could not complete a late comeback as they fell to the Harrisburg Senators, 2-1, Thursday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (34-26) racked up nine hits against four Harrisburg pitchers but left 12 on base and went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position. It was the fourth time Richmond outhit its opponent but lost the game.

Armani Smith blasted an RBI double into center field that scored Tyler Fitzgerald from first base and gave Richmond a 1-0 advantage in the fifth inning, Harrisburg starter Luis Reyes (Win, 2-2) allowed a single and a hit-by-pitch after Smith’s double to load the bases but induced a double play to escape the jam.

Harrisburg (28-32) evened the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the fourth inning when Drew Millas lined an RBI single off Richmond start Jake Dahlberg (Loss, 3-3). Dahlberg finished the night with two runs allowed off five hits and three walks with three strikeouts over five innings.

With no outs in the fifth inning and runners at first and third, Jake Alu pushed the Senators to a 2-1 advantage off a sacrifice fly to center.

Richmond’s best chance to score came in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and one out. Harrisburg called in Zach Brzykcy (Save, 3) who produced a strikeout and a groundout to hold the Flying Squirrels off the board. Brzykcy struck out two of three batters faced in the ninth inning to secure the victory.

Friday’s game between the Flying Squirrels will start at 7 p.m. from FNB Field. Right-handed pitcher Matt Frisbee (1-4, 4.72) will take the hill for Richmond opposed by right-hander Jake Irvin (0-1, 3.86) for Harrisburg.

The Flying Squirrels return home for a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs June 21-26. On June 26, it is Salute to Hoops Day at The Diamond and the first 1,000 fans can go home with an 804 basketball “jersey” inspired tank top presented by Virginia Lottery. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

