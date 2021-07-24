Flawless facial skin: A complete guide

It is everyone’s wish to have skin that is free of redness, dark spots, and pimples. For most people, however, this comes at a great expense. But this doesn’t have to be the case. Not only are there proven beauty tips that will keep your facial skin soft and supple for ages, but using Anfisa Skin’s range of beauty products is guaranteed to give you firm and glowing skin you have been craving for. While attaining flawless skin is an ongoing process that’s bound to take time, you can cut the learning curve by using proven jade gua sha tools. Here are our tried-and-tested tips to naturally beautify your skin.

1. Avoid the sun as much as possible

Avoiding the sun is one of the most effective strategies to protect you from developing cancer as well as premature aging. Whenever you venture outside, make sure you wear loosely fitting clothes. These should include loose, light, long-sleeved clothing as opposed to brief tops and shorts. Also, you want to ensure that you don’t step out into the sun without your wide-brimmed hat.

2. Apply sunscreen

Use sunscreen with SPF number of at least 15. This should block both UVB and UVA rays. Because being exposed to sunlight for a long time can cause age spots, wrinkles, and other skin issues, you should do all you can to protect the skin from the sun. The label on your sunscreen must read ‘nonacnegenic’ or ‘noncomedogenic’ to ensure that the product does not block pores.

Whether it is cold outside or cloudy, make sure you always apply sunscreen. If you plan to go to the beach, or you will be hanging out around reflective surfaces such as ice or snow, make sure you lather your skin with extra sunscreen with at least an SPF number of 30.

3. Consume lots of fibers

If you haven’t been doing so, then you need to start minding what goes onto your plate. The vast majority of the food you eat should be composed of fresh fruits, sufficient proteins, greens, and vitamins. A diet packed with vitamins C and one low in sugar and fats, promotes radiant skin.

Keep your diet low on sugar, something that’s crucial in keeping the levels of insulin down, which in turn allows cells to have the perfect balance.

On the other hand, avoid eating salty food, citrus fruits, fermented and spicy foods, and fried foods. In their place, eat blander foods like oatmeal, applesauce, and rice.

4. Get enough sleep

Make it a habit to always sleep for a minimum of eight hours every night. Your skin risks getting tired if you don’t get enough hours of sleep. It will sag and you might end up with bags. Therefore, do not risk. To soothe and heal the skin naturally, apply honey twice or thrice per week on your face.

Remember to always wash your face and moisturize it before you go to bed. If you have dry skin, use less harsh cleansers that don’t contain any alcohol. Apply sufficient moisturizer and also keep off from using hot water because it excessively dries the skin.

5. Drink lots of water

Make it a daily habit to drink no less than eight glasses of water every day. You also want to combine this with eating fresh fruits and vegetables with high water content like cucumber, watermelon, strawberry, cantaloupe, grapefruit, and orange, to mention but a few. Water from blue-colored bottles is recommended because it has a greater cooling effect.

Do not ignore rose water as it helps prevent and even reduce puffiness during the early morning hours. Also, it naturally hydrates the skin and maintains the optimum ph balance of the skin.

6. Make every day a spa day

Thanks to jade gua sha stone from Anfisa, you don’t have to shell extra cash to enjoy a professional-grade spa. If you have dry skin, you are best off with a fresh cherry mask. Apply fresh cherries on the face just before you retire to bed. Allow it to rest for 15 minutes after which you should proceed to wash it with lukewarm water.

A facial massage is also the time to give yourself some TLC. A gentle facial rub with Anfisa oils can go a long way. Depending on the type of your skin, you can use coconut oil, mustard oil, or almond oil. These oils are great nourishing agents that help you to achieve glowing skin. Even better, play some smooth instrumental music as the ingredients get absorbed into the skin. You will be surprised by the results after just 20 minutes.

7. Allow time for the skin to breathe and rest

While cleansing your facial skin thoroughly is recommended, you need to also have times when you just leave it free of make-up and moisturizers. This way, the skin will take full advantage of the deep cleansing. This is best done after a facial steam or a jade gua sha facial.

8. Apply fruit acids in the form of a face mask

Fruits contain enzymes and acids that help in sloughing off dead skin cells, especially if applied regularly. Fruit acids and enzymes also fade age spots as well as brighten your skin appearance. The best part is that you don’t have to spend tons of cash on expensive face masks. You can create yours at home and save that money. Additionally, it works just as effectively as those expensive commercial products, especially when combined with the right jade gua sha.

9. Avoid exposing the skin to its natural enemies

These include things like stress, alcohol, coffee, cigarettes, and late nights. All these affect how you look, and you can be sure it’s not for good.

Conclusion

It’s indeed possible to have younger, firmer-looking skin and not spend your life savings. With a couple of tweaks here and there, you can have that glowing skin without using costly commercial products. As well as these tips, you also need to ensure you have the right jade gua sha tools for that mindboggling facial massage.