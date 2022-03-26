Five sports documentaries to watch on BBC iPlayer in 2022

Published Saturday, Mar. 26, 2022, 10:03 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Have you ever wondered what makes a great sports movie? The secret lies behind the powerful story that makes the viewer emotionally connect with the protagonist. BBC iPlayer has learned the trick. They have provided the viewers with the top sports documentaries of all time. And if you are looking for them, we got you sorted out.

Apart from sports, you can stream live events, watch popular TV shows, or enjoy their TV channels, but this is only available in the UK. However, if you want to enjoy the goodies in any part of the world, you can get BBC iPlayer with the help of a VPN.

It’s always advisable to have a reliable VN to get the best of British entertainment. With this, you will have access to the entire streaming app content no matter where you are.

Let’s have a look at five sports documentaries you can enjoy on BBC iPlayer.

1. Shame in The Game: Racism In Football

Shame in The Game is one of the most touching stories you will come across. It shows how racism has taken roots in football fans.

Problems seem to escalate as racism incidents in the football game hike in the UK. Every player calls for immediate actions. According to statistics, hate crimes increased to 66% in professional football games in Wales and England. The results show that there is still a huge problem that needs to be tackled, which is backed up by some of the professional players involved in such incidents.

It hurts to see how abuse can dramatically impact the player’s mental health and that of their families, others going to the extent of developing life-threatening complications. And the question remains, “is there a solution to this, even though all efforts have been made to root out the discrimination”?

2. Hillsborough

If you have watched the Hillsborough tragedy documentary, you will undoubtedly criticize the negligence of police in crowd management. Hillsborough is a 122 minutes documentary that shows the worst footballing stampede in the UK that happened on 15th April. The horrific stampede led to the death of ninety-six people and injured a hundred others.

So, who was to blame for that pandemonium? Various reports indicate that the police helped the chaos escalate because of their brutal handling of the crowd. Still, the police mishandled the dead because they put the bodies in body bags and displayed them in the stadium.

3. Step Into the Ring

Young wrestlers from Norwich prove to the world that nothing is impossible. They want to live their dreams despite all odds. Everyone in the ring seems to have the same goals.

In Series 1:1 (No such word as can’t), we met Marcus, who is autistic, fighting with anger. There is also James; despite being blind after a car accident sometime back, gets ready to get back to the ring. In Series 1:2 (Time to Fly), Pocket also toils hard to overcome anxiety after suffering from PTSD and makes it back in the ring.

In Series 1:3 (Good girl, Bad Girl), we meet Sam, who has all the strength for the fights, and Sam again attempts to go back into the ring. And finally, in Series 1:4 (Sam’s Debut), Sam has Down’s syndrome, but nothing will stop him from getting his head in the rings.

It’s so inspiring to see how the young wrestlers are determined to succeed.

4. The Three Musketeers

One of the entertaining finals in the World Cup is the 1998 World cup. France won the title, but what was thrilling in that game was the battle between two legends, Zidane versus Ronaldo. The other musketeer’s character was David Beckham. Unfortunately, David’s team bowed out of the competition after seeing a red card in a game against Argentina.

The story of the Three Musketeers shows the talent, goals, and footballing skills of these three superstars. Surprisingly, the same superstars came to play together in Real Madrid.

The film is educational; the audience can learn to appreciate their talents and where they come from. All the footballers involved have a story of humble upbringing and how football changed them.

5. Return to Turin – Italia ‘1990

If you have followed the story of Hillsborough, you would know that at that time, England football was at deathbed- the story is so thrilling. There was a series of English football corruption, mismanagement, and poor performance, especially at the 1986 world cup.

When England entered the stage in 1990, few would have thought they would qualify past the group stage. However, the team made it to the Semis under the stardom of Gary Lineker.

The forty-four minutes BBC film shows how the England team transformed and how their team’s spirit rekindled. The broadcast also shows the road to success of the Italian team, who were inspired by their fan love and team spirit.

However, what catches the eye in the film is the rise of the Cameroon national team. The team reached the quarter-finals, which was the first time for an African nation to get to that stage. The chief mastermind of Cameroon’s success was Roger Milla.

Story by Lucy Gray

Like this: Like Loading...