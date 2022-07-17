Fitzgerald hits fifth homer in last six games, but Richmond loses Sunday finale
The Richmond Flying Squirrels lost for the fourth straight game, falling to the Altoona Curve, 8-3, on Sunday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
After winning the first two games of the series, the Flying Squirrels (46-41, 6-12) dropped the final four games in the series against the Curve (45-42, 12-6).
Altoona broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third inning with four runs. Fabricio Macias hit a two-run double to give Altoona the lead and Matt Fraizer hit a two-run homer to extend the lead to 5-1 against Richmond starter Kai-Wei Teng (Loss, 5-7).
In the fourth, Altoona scored a run on a groundout to push the lead to 6-1.
Shane Matheny hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to pull Richmond within four runs, but Jared Triolo hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth to open an 8-2 lead.
The Flying Squirrels brought the score to 8-3 in the eighth inning when Sean Roby grounded into a force out to score Jacob Heyward from third.
The Curve struck for the first run of the game in the first inning with a sacrifice fly by Macias.
Tyler Fitzgerald hit a solo homer to tie the game, 1-1, against Altoona starter Carmen Mlodzinski (Win, 3-5) in the top of the second inning. It was the fourth homer of the series for Fitzgerald and his fifth in the last six games.
