First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin announces First Inaugural Spirit of Virginia Award

Published Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022, 11:09 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented the very first Spirit of Virginia Award, which recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth.

The award highlights Virginians for their uncommon contributions in private industries, education, culture and the arts and philanthropy.

The National Center for Healthy Veterans is a comprehensive, scalable solution and unique strategic initiative of national impact. The organization’s mission is to “Return Healthy Veterans to America.” The organization addresses five areas of veteran’s health.

“I cannot think of a mission more deserving of the Spirit of Virginia Award. The organization successfully combines healing, hard work and a home for veterans who need it most. It also serves as an inspiring vision for how a scenic farm in Virginia can contribute to veteran wellbeing and long-term success,” said First Lady Suzanne Youngkin.

Gov. Youngkin and the First Lady will name five more Spirit of Virginia Award recipients this year. Learn more about the award here.

Like this: Like Loading...