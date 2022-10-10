Fire Prevention Week: ‘Fire won’t wait, plan your escape’

The Harrisonburg Fire Department members want you to plan ahead – both for making a fire safety strategy and for a month full of great community events.

HFD is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, running Oct. 9 to 15, with a number of special events scheduled for the entire month of October.

This year’s campaign – called “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape” – will work to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

For HFD, it’s a vital lesson that can go a long way toward saving lives.

“Fire can grow and spread through a home in a matter of minutes,” Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matthew Tobia said. “That’s why the advance warning provided by smoke alarms is essential to saving lives.”

It’s important to always remember these key home fire escape planning tips:

Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.

“It’s important for everyone to plan and practice a home fire escape,” HFD Fire Prevention Education Supervisor Erin Stehle said. “Everyone needs to be prepared in advance, so that they know what to do when the smoke alarm sounds. Given that every home is different, every home fire escape plan will also be different. Have a plan for everyone in the home. Children, older adults and people with disabilities may need assistance to wake up and get out. Make sure that someone will help them.”

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s fire prevention week campaign:

Bingo Night and Fire Safety – Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Ruby’s Arcade, 165 S. Main St.

Coffee with the Chief – Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 7 to 9 a.m. at Coffee Hound, 64 S. Mason St.

The Sweet Sounds of Fire Safety – Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Klines (Downtown), 58 E. Wolfe St.

Sensory Friendly Trunk or Treat – Saturday, Oct. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 1, 80 Maryland Ave.

Contact the Harrisonburg Fire Department at (540) 432-7703 to find out more about Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in the City of Harrisonburg.

More general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention is available at www.fpw.org and www.sparky.org.